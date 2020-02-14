BBC Weather: Carol Kirkwood warns SNOW to blanket UK as 70mph winds from Storm Ciara hit

BBC Weather forecaster Carol Kirkwood warned the aftermath of Storm Ciara is to wreak further havoc across the UK as strong wind gusts continue to buffet the UK amid dropping temperatures and a widespread risk of snow.

The BBC Weather meteorologist said wind gusts will be less intense than Sunday but will continue to cause major disruption across most of southern England before Storm Ciara moves off completely toward Scandinavia. Areas across Scotland and Northern Ireland affected by Ciara at the weekend will once again see strong winds as well as a higher risk of snow on higher grounds. Carol Kirkwood said: “The Met Office today still has out weather warnings – a wind and snow warning for Scotland and Northern Ireland and, of course, blizzards on the higher grounds.

“For Northern England, there are weather warnings for ice and also for snow on higher grounds. And across southern England is going to be wind, gusts of winds of 60-70mph. “So, if you are travelling, bear that in mind. Also showers, Storm Ciara is now off to Scandinavia. These speckly clouds are either rain showers or snow showers. “When you hear the word snow, you know it’s going to be cold. The wind coming in from the west and northwest pulling in colder conditions across our shores.” Commuters on Monday are set to experience major travel disruption due to the damage Storm Ciara caused on Sunday, which includes trees falling on tracks.

Ms Kirkwood continued: “This morning, across Northern Ireland and Scotland and northern England we do have snow down to about 150m and that’s where it will start to accumulate, blowing and drifting in the wind. “Come south of that, for the rest of England and Wales, it’s rain showers that we have. “Some of those will merge to give longer spells and will also have some hail and thunder and lighting embedded in them.” The BBC Weather forecaster added: “Through this evening and overnight, it’s still going to be windy, we’ll see further snow showers with still the risk of ice on untreated surfaces, rain showers in the south and it’s going to be a cold night as well.

“Temperatures dropping down to about 2C in Aberdeen, 1C roundabout the Birmingham area.” Three yellow warnings remain in place across the UK on Monday, including one for wind covering the whole coast of southern England. The Met Office warning on Tuesday reads: “Showers will turn increasingly to snow later on Monday, becoming frequent and heavy at times and lasting through Tuesday. “The snow showers will occur particularly over high ground giving locally 1-3 cm above around 150 metres and 3-8 cm above 300 metres.