BBC Weather: Carol Kirkwood warns widespread snow to BURY Britain as mercury plunges

BBC Weather’s Carol Kirkwood forecast snow is to spread to lower ground and wintry showers will hit across the UK as the remnants of Storm Ciara continue to plague the UK.

BBC Weather meteorologist Carol Kirkwood warned snow will be more likely on lower ground as an area of cold weather from Greenland causes temperatures to plummet yet again. Ms Kirkwood said the remnants of Storm Ciara are to pass through the UK on Tuesday, with yet another round of strong gusts of wind set to slow down overnight. The BBC Weather forecaster said: “There is more snow in the forecast today.

“Once again, it’s going to be windy, that wind is cold so there’s going to be a significant chill factor and we’ve got some wintry showers. One look at this chart and the closeness of the isobars tells you it’s going to be wintry. “The source of this cold weather is coming straight from Greenland – if we follow the arrows all the way back, you can see that cold air represented by the blue across our shores. “So we’ve got a double whammy there, we’ve got low temperatures, cold wind and that air mass coming from Greenland. It’s a cold enough start of the day to have some ice on untreated surfaces so watch out for that first thing in the morning.” The Met Office issued three yellow warnings for ice and snow on Sunday which will remain in place until Wednesday as the colder temperatures are expected to result in ice and frost on untreated roads.

Ms Kirkwood continued: “The Met Office has warnings out for Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern England again for snow, ice for northern England and the wind across Northern Ireland and Scotland, blowing that snow. “Above 100m to 150m, especially so in Scotland but also in Northern Ireland and England, we’ll start to see the snow accumulate and in Scotland, above that level, we could have another 5cm to 10cm. A bit lower, 2cm to 5cm. “It’s not just in the north, we’ll also see that snow move in across north Wales and for south Wales and southwest England, in the moors and tours, the snow level is higher but wherever you are today you could see some at lower levels temporarily.” Conditions are expected to remain milder in the southeast of England but rain could still hit some areas near the east coast of England.

The BBC Weather meteorologist added: “As we drift further east, we’re looking at drier conditions with some sunshine but nonetheless there will be some showers, one or two of those could also be wintry but most of those are going to be of rain. “We’ll see some hail and some thunder and lightning. The wind gusts today are going to make it feel particularly cold, with temperatures low anywhere, we’re looking at 4C to about 8C. “Heading on through this evening and overnight, we continue with the strong winds, we continue with the snow showers as well and, further south, perhaps by the end of the night, the wind won’t be quite as strong. “A few showers coming in as the ridge of high pressure settles in but you can also see it’s going to be a cold night and there’ll still be the risk of ice and there’ll also be some frost as well.”