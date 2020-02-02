BBC Weather: Freak winter heatwave sends temperatures soaring to 27C as Europe BAKES

BBC Weather has warned of “exceptionally mild air” pushing its way into parts of western and central Europe as temperature soar 10 degrees Celsius above average for some as a freak winter heatwave arrives.

Europe will bake as a scorching winter heatwave sends the mercury rocketing to way above normal levels for the time of year, according to BBC meteorologist Chris Fawkes. Over the weekend some areas of Spain saw temperatures of up to 27C. Mr Fawkes said he thought Europeans could see similar temperatures as they head into next week.

Mr Fawkes said: “Crazy temperatures, really, for the time of year. “At the same time we will see a band of rain pushing into some central areas. “That could be causing a few problems. “Turkey, patchy cloud, maybe a few passing showers. Temperatures generally into the mid-teens, here.

“Very mild for Italy, Corsica and parts of Sardinia. “Further westwards Spain and Portugal also seeing that dry and sunny weather. “Very mild, too, for southern parts of France. “Could see temperatures, here, around 24C.”

But he advised in parts of Germany and Swizterland heavy rain could spark localised flooding. He said: “Mild air will be pushing into eastern Europe through Tuesday.” But colder more northwesterly winds will make their into northern Europe, he added. The weather expert said: “That will be dropping the temperatures and we will get some very heavy snow in parts of Switzerland.”