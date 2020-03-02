BBC Weather: Freezing front hits UK with heavy snow and plummeting temperatures

BRITONS have been urged to wrap up as a freezing front will continue to sweep across the country bringing heavy snow showers for many and plummeting temperatures below freezing levels.

BBC Weather forecaster Matt Taylor warned the country is set to experience another band of freezing cold weather with temperatures dropping below freezing levels and heavy snow showers battering northern parts of the UK. He warned: “Temperatures just a few degrees above freezing if not a bit below. So frosty start in places and icy start where you saw showers through the night.

“Some good showers going on at the moment, some pretty heavy ones pushing into western Scotland bringing sleet and snow. “Same across Northern Ireland and some wintry showers across northern England and northern Wales and into the south-west.” He added: “Into tonight snow showers continue through Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England. “In the south, outbreaks of rain pushing across southern areas. And the northern edge of that pushing into quite cold air. “Anywhere from the Midlands northwards temperatures below freezing again and icing conditions.”

Met Office weather warnings have extended this morning to cover more of the UK, as the country braces for the plummeting temperatures. The Met Office has extended its warnings for the UK today, as a weather system threatens to batter the country with low temperatures, snow, ice and hail. The service warned people risk injury as wintry showers impact the UK until the mid-morning. According to the Met Office, wintry showers of rain, hail and snow will cause “icy stretches” until 10am.

They said: “Wintry showers are expected to continue through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning leaving surfaces wet and leading to icy stretches developing on untreated surfaces. “These showers will fall as a mixture of rain, hail and snow at times, the snow mostly over higher ground. “Some places are likely to see 1 to 3 cm of snow, mainly above 200 m, with 4 to 8 cm possible over the higher ground in northwest England, Wales and west Scotland.” Hundreds of schools have closed this week due to snow, and a number of travel routes have faced severe disruption. Significant snowfall was recorded overnight on Monday, with Aviemore in Scotland recording 2.8in (7cm).