BBC Weather: ‘Heavy rain’ threatens UK weekend WASHOUT – Britons braced for deluge

BBC WEATHER forecaster Sarah Keith-Lucas warned conditions across the UK will remain “damp and murky” throughout Friday before a new weather front bringing “heavy rain” during the weekend.

The BBC Weather meteorologist said the widespread cloud plaguing the UK over the past few days will remain steady through Friday and into Saturday before moving on toward the continent to give way to heavy rains on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to remain in higher single digits before the new rainy weather front causes thermometers to drop, threatening the UK with “colder air” from the Atlantic. The BBC Weather forecaster said: “I could easily repeat yesterday’s forecast. It’s definitely a case of deja vu because the weather is certainly not changing out there.

“What you had yesterday and the day before, you’ve got again today and tomorrow. Mostly a dry picture, we have a lot of cloud around – a few breaks in that cloud so some mistiness and murkiness around as well first thing. “The high pressure that has been with us, that will eventually start to slide away toward the near continent and that will open up the door for weather fronts to move in, particularly during the second half of this weekend. “So Sunday a change to some we weather and windier too. For the here and now, business as usual, a fairly familiar story. We have got a lot of cloud, one or two breaks in the temperature just got down to freezing overnight in one or two spots.” Ms Keith-Lucas warned Northern Ireland will face some “drizzly rain” on Friday before conditions improve at the weekend.

She continued: “We’re going to see a bit of drizzly rain for Northern Ireland and the western half of Scotland. Fairly damp and cloudy, temperatures roundabout 8C or 9C. “As we head through this evening and overnight we’ll keep a bit of patchy rain across the western half of Scotland for a time, but in other places around reasonably mild and cloudy so temperatures not falling too low, roundabout 4C. But again perhaps a bit of mistiness and the odd fog patch to start off your weekend. “Saturday again, very similar to today. We’ve still got this area of low pressure to the southeast but a weather front just pushing into the west of Scotland. That will bring in a bit of rain, especially later in the day. “But to start off Saturday morning, pretty similar to what you’ve got out there this morning. Still quite cloudy, later in the day one or two showers working their way into the west, so southwest England, Wales, the western half of Scotland could see the odd shower.

“Further east you should stay dry and more of a breeze tomorrow to perhaps help break up that cloud.” The meteorologist added: “Heading through Saturday night into Sunday, the mild air that’s been with us has pushed away toward the east and that’s going to allow colder air to come in from the Atlantic. “It will all change on Sunday, some fairly heavy bursts of rain initially for Western Scotland coming down to Wales, the western half of England, too. “That’s going to push its way eastwards slowly through the day. Northern Ireland will see the return of sunny skies on Sunday. And it will be a little bit wintry on higher ground in Scotland.”