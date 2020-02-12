BBC Weather: Hurricane force winds to ravage Europe as severe gales thrash continent

BBC WEATHER has forecast “severe gale force winds” as Storm Ciara continues to bring unsettled weather across Europe.

BBC meteorologist Helen Willetts stated there are red warnings across Europe due to Storm Ciara. Red warnings are the highest level of warning. Ms Willetts also outlined there was an increased risk of another avalanche in Turkey due to a large amount of mountain snow.

The BBC Weather presenter said: “There are still red warnings through the rest of Tuesday across Europe. “That is the highest level of warning. “They are tied in with our storm still whipping its way eastwards. “We have got very unsettled weather to come in northern and western areas.

“Still gales and severe gale force winds with the potential for them to escalate and become quite stormy again later in the week.” She continued: “Further south we have high pressure around which is keeping things a little bit more settled. “However, we do have further mountain snow, unfortunately, in Turkey, so that might well increase the avalanche risk once again. “It is very mild across southern Europe, generally speaking, considering what it has been like so far this winter.”

“We have got weather systems that are starting to make their way into Europe.” BBC Weather forecaster Carol Kirkwood warned the aftermath of Storm Ciara is to wreak further havoc across the UK as strong wind gusts continue to buffet the UK amid dropping temperatures and a widespread risk of snow. The BBC Weather meteorologist said wind gusts will be less intense than at the weekend but will continue to cause major disruption across most of southern England before Storm Ciara moves off completely toward Scandinavia. Areas across Scotland and Northern Ireland affected by Ciara at the weekend will once again see strong winds as well as a higher risk of snow on higher grounds.