BBC Weather: METRE of snow to blanket Europe as deep freeze and huge storms grip continent

SNOW is expected to freeze Europe this week as storms bringing cold air slam into the continent, also hurtling “rain showers” and “strong winds” in some parts.

BBC meteorologist Tomasz Schafernaker let viewers know it is going to be turning “very unsettled” across the northwest of Europe in the coming days. The weather presenter noted that storms were once again “lining up” in the Atlantic. He forecast that they’d be heading towards the UK and also affecting Norway.

Mr Schafernaker said: “Plenty of snow, in fact, in the forecast for Norway in the coming days. “To the south of that, across the Mediterranean, the weather’s looking absolutely fine. “Lots of sunshine for many of those major centres. “In the mid-week, there’ll be fine weather for Portugal and Spain.”

He continued: “Although the seas are quite choppy around some of these coastal areas because of those stronger winds across the Atlantic. “The weather will be a little more unsettled the other side of the Mediterranean. “For Tel Aviv, there’ll perhaps be some rain showers but from Athens with Palermo into Barcelona and Madrid, the sunshine will be shining on Wednesday. “The first signs of the heavier rain once again moving into the UK.”

The BBC presenter added: “We’ve got flooding problems here at the moment so any rainfall is not good news. “For the time being, across much of Scandinavia, it’s sunny. “But as we head towards Thursday, these weather systems will slam into Norway, bringing a lot of snow.”