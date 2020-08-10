BBC Weather: Scorching heatwave to bake Britain before ‘tropical’ conditions strike

BBC WEATHER has forecast more boiling heat for the UK as many parts continue to experience the humid and hot conditions, although some regions are in for a much cooler week ahead with possible thunderstorms.

BBC Weather meteorologist Stav Danaos told Breakfast viewers that it is going to be another dry, fine, sunny day for much of the UK. However, the weather won’t start off that way as there’ll be quite a bit of cloud around. Yesterday’s temperatures were very high again across the southeast, with thermometers nudging to 35C in Kent.

Mr Danaos said: “It was 33C into London but that’s because we had a bit more cloud around. “It was pretty widely across England and Wales, much cooler and fresher for Scotland and Northern Ireland. “Very pleasant conditions there in the strong August sunshine. “Today again we’ll see that cloud melt away with increasing amounts of sunshine.”

He continued: “It is pretty cloudy though to start with this morning around central Wales, Midlands, northern England and eastern England too. “One or two light showers will be in there and quite a noticeable breeze coming in off the North Sea. “You’ll notice that cloud will start to melt away as we head on into the afternoon, just leaving patches of high cloud around. “There’ll be increasing amounts of sunshine with a bit more of a breeze coming in off the North Sea.”

The weather presenter added: “So it will be cooler down some of these North Sea coasts into the high teens. “Heading further inland though, it really will be quite hot again. “The Midlands and southwards will be very humid too in the low to mid 30 Celsius.”