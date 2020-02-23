BBC Weather: Storm Ciara to cause ‘significant damage’ – UK braces for ferocious gales

STORM Ciara is set to cause “significant damage” as ferocious winds hit Britain this weekend.

The UK could face three days of stormy weather as Storm Ciara batters the country with gales. Damaging winds, huge waves and heavy rain could lead to significant damage all over the nation. A yellow weather warning has been put in place everywhere in the UK as winds strong enough to rip roof tiles from buildings are predicted.

On Friday the weather is expected to worsen as the day goes on and the storm enters full swing. Storm Ciara will begin pummelling the west of the country with 60mph winds on Friday evening. Scotland and Northern Ireland are likely to see the worst of the storm and could be embroiled in stormy weather for three days straight. Extremely disruptive weather could reach the UK as early as 6am on Saturday morning.

BBC meteorologist Sarah Keith-Lucas said: “Storm Ciara is going to bring some pretty lively weather particularly by Sunday. The winds are going to pick up later today. “There could be gusts of 80mph so enough to cause significant damage. “It is a chilling start to the morning. We’ve got sub zero temperatures we’ve got some frost and dense fog particularly across eastern England. “Later this evening the winds really start to pick up.

“There will be a window of quieter weather on Saturday morning as temperatures peak at double figures but rainfall. “On Sunday we see those widespread gusts of wind as Storm Ciara moves right across the UK. “There could be gusts in excess of 80mph.” Gales, heavy rain and mountain snow could hit the UK from 6am on Saturday morning.