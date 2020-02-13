BBC Weather: Storm Ciara to smash UK with four days of snow blizzards – travel chaos fears

STORM CIARA will unleash a snow blizzard across the UK within just 24 hours, amid a BBC weather forecast that showed travel disruptions could last for four days.

The latest BBC weather forecast showed a severe blizzard hurtling towards the UK, as the country prepares for Storm Ciara. BBC meteorologist Sarah Keith-Lucas said that the entire country will feel the impact of the Storm Ciara, which makes landfall this evening. The storm will smash the UK until Wednesday, leaving the country blanketed in snow after severe winds and travel disruption.

People have been told not to travel by train on Sunday and Network Rail has warned widespread disruption to travel including reduced services and speed restrictions due to the storm. Travellers can also expect delays to bus services and possible road closures. The Met Office has issued consecutive weather warnings for the next four days, predicting four inches of snow and three inches of rain. Ms Keith-Lucas said: “We have an amber warning from the Met Office for those severe gales, for the south east of England but we will be feeling the strength of those severe gales across the UK.”

She continued: “We will also see some severe waves and rain. “The winds will strengthen further as we move into the evening. We will see rain moving eastwards and some mountain snow across Scotland as well. “But Storm Ciara really arrives on Sunday morning. It will move its way west to east. “We could see gusts up to 80mph along the coast, from the English Channel to the Western Isles.

“We could see hail and the conditions are likely to cause significant disruption on travel. “The cold front will shift its way south a we move through Sunday, leading to thunderstorms and significant wind gusts. Power cuts are possible. “We will also see sleet and snow across the northern half of the UK by Monday. “Ciara is set to be a long-lived storm and we will continue to see its impact into Tuesday.”