BBC Weather: Temperatures to plummet across UK as thunderstorms threaten weekend ahead

BBC Weather has forecast a significant fall in temperatures over the next few days as thunderstorms and heavy showers bombard the UK.

BBC Weather forecaster Sarah Keith-Lucas claimed temperatures will begin to return to normal for the time of the year in the new week. She also said southern parts of the UK can expect more heavy showers and thunderstorms as Britons go into the weekend. These showers are likely to impact the southern half of the UK while the north remains dry while temperatures drop slightly.

Ms Keith-Lucas said: “This morning here in London it is quite a warm and humid start. “For many of us across the UK there will be a similar feel as well. “We have got that humidity with us still through the day. “There are further thunderstorms and heavy showers in the forecast today but most of them will be across the southern half of the UK.

“Where we had most of the heavy downpours and the flooding yesterday things are starting to dry up further north.” The BBC Weather forecaster explained the expected temperature drop over the next few days across the country. She said: “On Friday temperatures will be typically a little bit lower. “We are looking at the mid-20s and possibly the high teens further north through the day.

“Those temperatures by the time we get to Saturday, for most of us will be back into the mid-20s. “It will be a little cooler once again as we keep that low cloud and mistiness around the coast of northeast England. “As we look further ahead into next week it does look like we will keep the unsettled spell to the weather. “Those temperatures will start to gradually return to something more typical for the time of year.”