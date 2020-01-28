BBC weather warning: ‘Metres of heavy snow’ to smash Europe within days amid travel fears

THE latest BBC weather forecast has predicted “significant snowfall” to submerge parts of Europe in the next few days, as a freezing weather front sweeps in.

Europe is bracing itself for a dramatic drop in temperatures, as the mercury falls below freezing across several countries. The latest BBC forecast showed that France, Spain and parts of Scandinavia were most at risk of snowfall and plummeting temperatures. BBC meteorologist Phil Avery warned that there were “signs that a big chance in on its way”.

He predicted metres of snow could fall across Scandinavia and the regions surrounding the Alps. Avery said: “We have weather fronts moving across the British Isles on Monday. “They will sweep their way into Norway and then south into the heart of France and then into the north-west of Iberia. “Across Western Europe there will be a lot more in the way of cloud, wind and rain than we have seen for a while.”

He continued: “It is still unseasonably mild in areas of Scandinavia and the Nordic countries. “But there will still be significant snowfall to come for northern Norway and northern Sweden. “You could see a metre, a metre and a half, of snow there. “There will be significant snowfall too in the central and western parts of the Alps.”

French weather agency Meteo Ciel issued a snow warning for Tuesday as well as storm conditions that could spark blizzard conditions. The UK’s own Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for dangerous icy road conditions overnight. Parts of the UK will be hit by snow, ice and blizzards as forecasters predict travel disruption and an increased risk of injury. People are being warned of potential travel disruption due to the severe weather.