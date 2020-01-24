BBC’s Andrew Neil ridicules ‘clueless’ Labour MP as Brexit grilling leaves her speechless

BBC presenter Andrew Neil grilled Labour’s shadow Brexit minister after she admitted that Labour still did not have a clear position on Brexit, just over a week before Britain formally leaves the EU.

In a humiliating exchange, Andrew Neil took Labour’s Thangam Debbonaire to task after she had criticised the Conservative’s Brexit policy, with some viewers branding her performance “clueless”. The BBC Politics Live host pointed out that Labour did not have even have policies on Brexit, amid internal party debates. The party is in the midst of a drawn-out leadership contest which will only end in April. On Wednesday, Boris Johnson said the UK has “crossed the Brexit finish line” after Parliament passed legislation implementing the withdrawal deal.

The BBC’s Andrew Neil hit back after Ms Debbonaire claimed the party would not have a clear policy on Brexit until a leader is elected in a few months. The senior Labour MP had earlier criticised Conservative MP Richard Holden MP about the Government’s plan to diverge from the EU’s standards. She said: “It will be difficult for you to move on when people realise that January 31 doesn’t mean getting Brexit done. “Melanie Phillips is a Brexiteer and even she is worried about what comes next.”

Columnist Melanie Phillips, who was a panellist on the programme, had earlier warned that the trade talks could leave the UK “shackled” to the EU. The Labour MP continued: “We are going to be on you like a rash scrutinising everything that you do. I think you guys should be worried.” Neil hit back: “Those in Government have big decision to make, how much friction-free trade it wants, versus how much alignment it is prepared to allow. “But you will also have to have positions on these issues.

“For viewers, this will bring up memories of claims that Labour was against all of this, that they are still trying to make life difficult. “It is a major problem for Government but it brings problems to you as well.” Ms Debbonaire responded: “Our job is to hold a mirror up to the Government and say, if you wanted frictionless trade there has to be alignment. “And that is alignment a lot of Brexiteers don’t want. That brings us around to a unicorn.”