BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg reveals why today is ‘big Brexit day’ for Boris Johnson

LAURA KUENSSBERG, the BBC’s political editor, revealed why today is a “big Brexit day” for Boris Johnson.

The journalist took to social media to put a spotlight on the Prime Minister’s first key moment following Britain’s departure from the EU. Her comments came ahead of Mr Johnson’s press conference in which he revealed his plans going forward for his post-Brexit trade negotiations with the EU. Ms Kuenssberg posted on Twitter: “First big day in Brexit 2.0 – both sides setting out opening gambits this morning, PM determined to show leaving is worth it so after change rather than continuity.

“EU keen to protect its market – expect a lot of chest beating in next few weeks before real talks get down to it.” Ms Kuenssberg’s comments came ahead of the Prime Minister‘s speech given in London this morning. Speaking in Greenwich, Mr Johnson claimed the UK was “ready” to champion free trade in a post-Brexit world. He said: “We’re ready for the multidimensional game of chess in which we engage in more than one negotiation at once.

“I am here to warn you today that this beneficial magic is fading. “Free trade is being choked, and that is no fault of the people, that is no fault of individual consumers.” He added: “Some country ready to take off its Clark Kent spectacles and leap into the phone booth and emerge with its cloak flowing as the champion of the right of population to buy and sell freely among each other. “I can tell you, in all humility, that he UK is ready for that role.”

Mr Johnson said the UK will have to use its muscles to start negotiating free trade deals. He said: “We know where we want to go – it is out into the world”. The Prime Minister also said he wants to negotiate trade deals with countries the UK turned its back on in the 1970s.

He also sent a message to those who are unhappy about the idea of a trade deal with the US, telling them to “grow up”. Mr Johnson added conspiracy theorists should accept the NHS will not be on the table in trade talks with the US. He assured the public that the UK will maintain exceptional food, hygiene and animal welfare standards.

The Prime Minister added what the UK does will be determined by science and not by “mumbo jumbo”. His remarks followed a press conference in Brussels given by the EU’s top negotiator Michel Barnier. Mr Barnier set out the EU’s negotiation mandate for trade talks with the UK this morning .