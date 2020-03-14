BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg warns Rishi Sunak’s Budget is ‘stuff of Tory nightmares’

LAURA KUENSSBERG was stunned by Rishi Sunak’s “audacious” budget, explaining to BBC’s Andrew Neil why the “bold” new plan could cause some upset among Conservative benches.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak stunned political commentators when he revealed the Government’s “bold” and “audacious” new spending budget. In terms of taxes and benefits, changes including abolishing the “Tampon Tax” from April, scrapping VAT on digital publications from December and raising the National Insurance threshold for employees and the self-employed to £9500 in April. BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg spoke to Andrew Neil about why this particular budget was the “opposite” of what the Conservatives have ever argued and “the stuff of George Osborne’s nightmares”.

She told the Politics Live panel: “Well this is an enormous budget both in terms of the scale of the stimulus for coronavirus, so trying to stave off an economic emergency with what could be health emergency. “But also in terms of the boldness with which we’ve just seen a Conservative Chancellor make the case that borrowing huge amounts of money to spend on the public realm and to spend as a right way to look after the economy. “For years, in recent times, the Conservatives have argued the opposite approach to that. Let’s be completely clear about this. “If we go back to 2010, this would have been the stuff of George Osborne’s nightmares.”

Ms Kuenssberg continued: “But today we’ve seen a completely different approach, somehow the Chancellor appears to be doing this within the rules he set himself in terms of his own self-imposed spending limits “We’ll be looking very carefully in the next few hours because we’re not sure that’s the case. “Politically, this is bold, it is audacious. Jeremy Corbyn said it was brass neck. “But for now at the moment, Labour can say ‘we told you so, you should have been doing this years ago’.”

The BBC Editor added: “But the Government, I think, isn’t doing to be very bothered about that. “This is a huge budget and from a new Chancellor who, I have to say, at the beginning looked very very nervous. Who can blame him? “But by the end, absolutely seemed to be in his stride and very determined that he was really going to make a mark here.”