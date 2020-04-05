Bear cub looks on with its mother as sibling learns how to fish – and there’s even a hug afterwards

A bear cub looks on as its sibling learns to catch a fish in a series of stunning photos captured by a wildlife photographer in Russia.

Petr Simon, 46, caught the incredible moment the cubs were taught how to hunt by their experienced mother at the volcanic crater Kurile Lake in Kamchatka, Russia.

Simon, who lives in the Czech Republic, said: ‘It is an amazing experience to observe bears in their natural habitat.

‘As a wildlife photographer I have spent a lot of time in the wild, but watching bears in close proximity is at the top of my experience so far.’

He added: ‘The family all ran away together when a big male came.

‘The cubs were learning from their mother and she must have caught about 10 fish for them while I was watching.’