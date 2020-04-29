Behave or restrictions come back: NSW govt

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged people to take great care when visiting elderly relatives once coronavirus restrictions are eased, as a 12th resident died at a Sydney nursing home.

The latest COVID-19 death at Newmarch House near Penrith on Wednesday is the sixth in three days at the facility where residents have been isolated since April 11.

Ms Berejiklian has emphasised lifting restrictions on house visits is solely an extension of the definition of “care” and current rules remain in place, including strict limits on the size of indoor and outdoor gatherings.

She says particular care should be taken when visiting the elderly or already ill, and those aged over 70 should continue to remain at home as much as possible.

“We don’t want to see families unnecessarily go through that grief, so please have those conversations with your families,” Ms Berejiklian said on Wednesday.

“We haven’t put a limit on how far you can travel in order to visit a loved one but we ask everybody to be responsible – this is not a holiday.”

The premier admitted on Tuesday health authorities expect the changed restrictions to increase the number of COVID-19 cases, but said NSW hospitals had bolstered their capacity throughout April and sourced extra protective gear.

Among the changes to come into force from Friday, a maximum of two adults will be permitted to visit another household for social or care reasons with their dependent children.

However, Ms Berejiklian has warned coronavirus restrictions could be reinstated if residents take liberties after the easing of bans.

Ms Berejiklian said the government did not wish to reinstate stronger restrictions or recommendations to conduct online schooling, but threatened to do so if needed.

NSW Police would continue to monitor community activity and punish those caught going on holidays in regional areas or violating public health orders.

“I don’t ever want to be in a situation where NSW has to go backwards on something we’ve allowed people to do. If everybody sticks to the rules and moves forward together, we won’t have to go backwards in terms of the restrictions,” she said.

Eleven new cases of coronavirus were recorded in NSW on Wednesday, taking the state’s total to 3016, with 17 people in intensive care, although more than 2200 people have recovered. The state’s death toll is now 42.

Among the new cases was a four-year-old girl who attended a childcare centre in western Sydney. The centre has been closed for cleaning.

Just one case in NSW on Wednesday had no known source of infection.

Ms Berejiklian said on Tuesday that return-to-school measures could be accelerated if the first two weeks of face-to-face learning from May 11 go smoothly.