Beirut explosion: What is happening in Lebanon’s capital?

A HUGE explosion has occurred in Beirut, and a giant column of smoke was seen over the city. What is happening in Lebanon’s capital?

A large explosion occured in Lebanon’s capital of Beirut on Tuesday, August 4. The blast occurred in the city’s port area which contained warehouses, and the explosion has killed at least 100 people and injured more than 4,000 others in the Lebanese capital.

What is happening in Beirut? There is still some uncertainty about why the explosion occured in Lebanon’s capital of Beirut. Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate had been stored unsafely in a warehouse, which caused the explosion. Mr Aoun said a state of emergency should be declared in Beirut for two weeks after the explosion, and called for an emergency cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Mr Aoun, in remarks published on the Presidency Twitter account, said it was “unacceptable” that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate was stored in a warehouse for six years without safety measures and vowed that those responsible would face the “harshest punishments”. The blast rippled through several areas of the capital, destroying swathes of buildings and causing widespread devastation in the city. A resident of Beirut told CNN: “What I felt was that it was an earthquake. “The apartment shook horizontally and all of a sudden it felt like an explosion and the windows and doors burst open.

“The glass just broke. So many homes were damaged or destroyed.” It was not immediately clear what caused the blast or what kind of explosives were in the warehouses. A witness told Reuters she saw heavy grey smoke near the port area, and then heard an explosion and saw flames of fire and black smoke.

She said: “All the downtown area windows are smashed and there are wounded people walking around. It is total chaos.” BBC News reports the explosion occured ahead of an UN tribunal, which is due to give its verdict later this week in the trial in absentia of four suspects in the murder of ex-PM Rafik Hariri. Mr Hariri died in a car bombing in 2005. All four suspects are members of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, which has consistently denied any role in Hariri’s death.

Lebanon is currently in the midst of a political crisis, with protests frequently occuring in its capital. There is growing anger over the economic situation in the country. Even prior to the coronavirus pandemic Lebanon was suffering financially, with nearly a third of the population reported as living below the poverty line. In recent months Lebanon’s currency has lost about 70 percent of its value since October.

