BEL MOONEY: Brave proof anyone can cope with this nightmare

This letter is extraordinarily brave and powerful, and I’m honoured that you chose to write to me.

There will not be a single person reading this who hasn’t been wondering, in recent weeks, how it would feel to be in your situation. Yet here you are, generously sharing your story in these stalwart words and offering a piece of sensible advice, too.

I mean, of course, your point about that password. Many of us spend a frustrating amount of time wrestling with the dreaded demon password — and you are quite right to suggest that people in any sort of officialdom must understand that these are not normal times and therefore rules must be bent or broken.

May I also add the thought that it’s a really good idea to make sure that trusted loved ones know — and can remember — the passwords to key services and utilities. Just in case.

Perhaps it takes a universally shared threat to make many people realise that for all of us setting our various affairs in order is a practical act of responsible love for our nearest and dearest.

It is so moving to read how much you value the support you are receiving from family and friends, of your evening gin and tonic ‘date’ with your friendly neighbours, and of the way nursing staff have taken the time (when they must be frantic as well as desperately worried) to think about how you are coping.

Yes indeed, ‘human beings are incredible’ — and in recent weeks we have seen countless examples of their kindness and courage. When people bewail to me the wickedness of the world, I always remind them that the struggle between good and evil is never ending, but the countless uplifting stories of ordinary human decency remind us that (in the words of John Betjeman) we are ‘little lower than the angels’. So we must never give up hope.

Your letter is so full of hope it humbles me. That phrase ‘I’m sure it will be fine’ brought a tear to my eye.

All I can do is join you in that optimism and wish you more of the strength you display here.

You have reached deep into your own heart to write — and display that inner strength we all hope will be ours, if required to face up to the worst time of trial, compared to which merely having to keep indoors is nothing at all.

Your heartfelt email is full of wisdom borne of great pain — and I believe it is full of good advice to all people, not just men.

That is, those who share their lives with others and who probably forget to tell their partners that they appreciate and love them.

‘That was the best plate of beans on toast I’ve ever eaten’ will surely raise a smile — and carries far more meaning than the mundane words imply.

Even those who live alone can express precious fellowship with the world by thanking people they meet or offering the basic courtesies of human contact to others — like the person on the supermarket checkout. Not just now, of course.

And one lesson of this lockdown must surely be that we need each other and that — yes, indeed, Peter — we should say so.

But let’s return to your belief that many men will regard your expressions of ‘guilt and sorrow’ (the subject line of your email) and feeling of love as ‘a load of old tosh’. Is this true? Perhaps.

The truth is, most of us lack the time (or inclination) to write ‘love notes’ once courtship is over. Is that sad?

To be honest, I think written expressions of love are less important than the spoken words you mention. It doesn’t have to be flowery; ‘Have I ever told you you’re the best?’ will count for a lot, especially with a hug. That and listening carefully to a partner’s wishes, as well as guessing what may be unsaid.

Many women do long for their partners to be more demonstrative in word and deed. Over the years, I have heard that so often — in readers’ letters and in the conversation of friends.

But you know, your Valentine cards (and I bet you wrote really sweet words) were rightly treasured and I am sure Rose knew how much you loved her.

It’s really sad that you feel so guilty now and I honestly don’t believe she would wish it.

Surely you were not ‘stupid’? Didn’t you just live as most people do — taking those we love for granted?

A powerful grief and love inspired your email, Peter, but don’t waste time by regretting what you cannot change. Your words to others are wise and right, but now I’m asking you to be a little more gentle on yourself.

You loved your partner deeply and she loved you back, and that is the precious gift you carry now in your heart. Don’t wash out the memories of joy with too many tears. An overabundance of guilt and sorrow can become like those weeds that choke the flowers.

Such a love as you and Rose shared should be celebrated.

And I don’t mind what people may think — my own belief is that her spirit is still with you and hears every single word of love you say.

The emails you send have been so uplifting — thanks to everybody who has been in touch.

It’s my pleasure to share the good news that this newspaper has some of the kindest, most thoughtful readers in the world! Because I feel (strange as it may seem) that we’re all friends. Let me introduce you to just one.

Helen is 71 and Irish-Liverpool (a terrific mix, but I’m biased!), and currently braving it at home, ‘done up to the nines — a gorgeous jumper I didn’t know I had, my jeans (which fit for now) . . . foundation in place, luminous hair slide — and quite garish lipstick.’ I love that!

She’s now making Easter cards (for absent granddaughters) ‘from the cardboard (sterilised, of course!) of cornflake packets, decorated with the detritus of stickers lingering from the childhood of my sons (who are now 47 and 48)’.

I’m thrilled that Helen finds this column useful. ‘Over the years I got a lot of answers from you to questions I had never asked. Your spirituality and the gentle sharing of your own grief and life’s journey made my travelling that sometimes torturous road an easier task.

‘There have been times when I couldn’t see the wood for the trees, nor any value in my life, saw no achievement and wondered why I was here.

‘You had suggestions for me . . . I’ve lived, loved, lost and won, failed and succeeded, tried to hold on to clouds, was beset by loss and sorrow but you have covered them all.’

Thank you, Helen, for making my day.

PS: An important note about help: the therapist platform welldoing.org has announced that more than 100 of its UK verified therapist members are offering free online therapy to NHS workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

NHS staff members should go to welldoing.org/counselling/nhs and on proving eligibility apply for online therapy treatment. The number of free sessions and timing is decided between therapist and client.