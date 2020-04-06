Bella Hadid Goes Braless In Racy Pictures Posted On Social Media

Bella Hadid is in quarantine these days, but that does not stop her from taking sexy pictures for her followers on Instagram. The 23-year-old supermodel posted a set of racy pictures showcasing a risky outfit that left very little to the imagination.

In a set of pictures, Hadid was seen wearing her favorite yellow jacket and left it unbuttoned, revealing she wore nothing underneath. The model could be seen posing in different styles while lying on the bed. The poses made the photos even sexier.

In one of the pictures, Hadid showed off her flawless physique, chiseled midsection, and tiny waistline. Meanwhile, another set of pictures displayed an ample amount of cleavage. The first set of images saw Hadid lying on the bed while in others she could be seen sitting upright.

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel applied a good amount of makeup for the look that accentuated her glow. Her makeup included reshaped and darker eyebrows, highlighter, blush, smokey eyeshadow, and a nude-colored lipstick on her luscious lips.

For accessories, she donned giant hoop earrings, a gold ring on the middle finger of her left hand, and a pearl choker. The majority of her hair was hiding from the view as she wore a bandana on the top of her head.

As always, the pictures went viral in no time and fans showered the photos with millions of likes. The pictures raked in more than 2.5 million likes and 9,000 comments in no time and the netizens were in awe of Hadid’s jaw-dropping display. One of the fans called her “the most beautiful woman on this planet” while others simply called her a “Queen.”

The supermodel has a knack for sharing such sexy pictures on the photo-sharing platform. Recently, Hadid shared a picture in which she can be seen donning a skimpy bikini. The white attire allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage.

She matched the bikini with underwear of the same color. The ensemble also showcased her tiny waistline and toned mid-section. Hadid posed for the camera while soaking up the sun. Her right hand was over her head and she gave a seductive look while looking straight at the camera.