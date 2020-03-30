Ben Affleck, Ana De Armas Share Kiss On The Lips During Evening Stroll

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas did not shy away from their public displays of affection during their recent stroll in Los Angeles.

The couple, who has been inseparable amid the lockdown in the United States, was photographed kissing each other on the lips. During their outing, Affleck and de Armas stood close to each other, and they were also photographed staring into each other’s eyes.

Shortly after, the new couple was photographed locking lips while their arms are wrapped around each other. A third photo shows Affleck and de Armas playfully hugging each other. The adorable couple has huge smiles on their faces.

Affleck and de Armas’ relationship was confirmed earlier this month after they traveled to Cuba. Following their trip, a source told People that Affleck and de Armas’ had a blast during their trip and they also had the chemistry of and off the set of “Deep Water” and even before they started dating.

“Ben always seemed very relaxed and happy around Ana, but at the time there were no signs of romance. He was very focused on making a fantastic movie. He arrived early and was one of the last people to leave,” the source said.

During her interview with Vogue Spain, de Armas also gushed over her boyfriend. The actress recounted what it was like reading the script for “Deep Water” for the first time with Affleck. She said that it was clear her boyfriend would do something special for his role.

“His character is the engine of the story and requires him to move between tragedy and irony or between realism and the most absurd comedy. Not only does he know how to do it with ease, but he also manages to surprise you in every shot. His talent is infinite,” de Armas said.

In Touch Weekly claimed that Affleck is ready to introduce de Armas to his kids but he is holding this off until Jennifer Garner approves.