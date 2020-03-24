Ben Affleck Reunites With Jennifer Garner, Their 3 Kids After New Romance Is Confirmed

Ben Affleck recently reunited with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three children after her relationship with Ana de Armas was confirmed.

Earlier this week, the “13 Going On 30” star headed out on a walk around her neighborhood in Los Angeles. Garner wore a navy-blue long-sleeved sweater and matching navy-blue leggings and rubber shoes for her outing. The actress was joined by her second daughter, Seraphina.

Shortly after their walk, the “Peppermint” star was photographed with her ex-husband. Affleck wore a grey long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and white sneakers. He has a glum look on his face during his outing with Garner.

Last week, reports swirled that Affleck has found love in his “Deep Water” co-star, de Armas. According to sources, Garner is supportive of the couple’s relationship.

A source told Us Weekly that Affleck and de Armas couldn’t be happier with each other. The source also said that Garner has no issue with Affleck dating because she has already moved on from the father of her three children.

“Ben and Ana are happy together and officially dating. [Jennifer] considers him a friend; he thinks he is a good dad to their children and respects him. She is happy in her own life and supportive of him and happy for him and his relationship,” the source said.

Garner has been in a two-year relationship with her boyfriend, John Miller. However, the two have rarely been photographed together in public. A source previously said that Garner and Miller are in no rush to settle down because taking care of their respective kids is their top priority.

Another source told E! News that Affleck and de Armas have also engaged in PDA on the set of “Deep Water.”

“They have been kissing, cuddling up together and putting their arms around each other a lot. They look at each other adoringly and like taking pictures of each other. Ben seems blissfully happy and giddy. He can’t stop smiling and laughing. They are without a doubt a couple,” the source said.