Bernard Tomic suffers fresh embrassment as he loses New York Open match in 39 minutes

Bernard Tomic’s career is in serious decline.

Bernard Tomic failed to qualify for the main draw of the New York Open after being beaten by Go Soeda in just 39 minutes. Once considered one of the most talented players of his generation, Tomic has struggled badly for form and motivation in recent years.

In 2019, Tomic won just seven of his 22 matches and his last ATP Tour-level win came at the Atlanta Open in July. His last tour match was the Stockholm Open when he lost to Dan Evans in October. Last month, Tomic failed to reach his home tournament of the Australian Open after losing to Denis Kudla in qualifying. And his struggles continued in New York on Monday when he lost in comprehensive fashion to Soeda.

Tomic hit four double faults, won just five return points and won 27 points in the entire match. With 39 minutes, the defeat was the second quickest of Tomic’s career. Five years ago, Tomic was beaten by Finnish player Jarkko Nieminen in just 28 minutes. Social media was not kind on Tomic with one person saying: “Tomic the Tank Engine strikes again. Honestly, who cares about him these days?” While another added: “Tomic is an absolute embarrassment. Why does the guy even bother to show up for matches anymore?”

Elsewhere in New York, Australian Open quarter-finalist Tennys Sandgren was beaten 6-7 6-3 7-6 by Steve Johnson. “I just thought I played a couple good points, down break point at 4-3, and then started off the tie-break with a great return,” Johnson said. “A couple free points are always key in a tie-break. Wins are wins, you take them when you get them and hopefully you string a bunch in a row. That’s my goal.” On Wednesday, top seed John Isner will start his campaign against Ivo Karlovic or Jordan Thompson.