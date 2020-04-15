Bernie Drops Out: Prominent Supporters React To Sanders Pulling Out Of 2020 Race, Focus Turns To Biden

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race Wednesday, prompting reactions from prominent supporters.

The insurgent candidate briefly looked like the frontrunner in what was once a crowded field. The decision by Sanders paves the way for Vice President Joe Biden to win the nomination.

“Thank you Bernie – for doing your best to fight for all of us, from the beginning, for your entire life,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, R-N.Y., posted on Twitter. “Thank you for fighting hard, lonely fights in true devotion to a people’s movement in the United States. Thank you for your leadership, mentorship, and example. We love you.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who worked as an organizer for Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign, was one of the most prominent congressional supporters of the Sanders campaign and is a member of the “Squad,” a group of progressive women in the House of Representatives. She frequently gave speeches for Sanders on the campaign trail.

“Today, our movement faces a setback,” Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., tweeted. “But every single setback is an opportunity to push for progress.”

Omar, also a member of the “Squad,” appeared at several Sanders campaign rallies. Sanders has called Omar “one of the greatest people I know.”

Ben Jealous, the former president of the NAACP, also praised Sanders for his campaign. Sanders had endorsed Jealous’ 2018 Maryland gubernatorial campaign. Jealous lost to incumbent Larry Hogan.

Comedian Sarah Silverman, who spoke at the 2016 Democratic Convention, posted positive comments for Sanders.

Silverman was one of the most prominent Jewish supporters of the Sanders campaign. She has described Sanders as “messy East Coast Jew that fights for equality not just for his people, but for all people.”

Now that Sanders is out of the race, Biden will focus on unifying the Democratic party. Biden may struggle for visibility, as he is forced to campaign digitally due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

I know Bernie well. He’s a good man, a great leader, and one of the most powerful voices for change in our country. And it’s hard to sum up his contributions to our politics in one, single tweet. So I won’t try to. https://t.co/Z6OkCDWFNm

— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 8, 2020

President Trump seized upon Sanders’ decision by posting a comment on Twitter that sought to divide the Democratic electorate.

Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020