Best 2020 iPhone SE Cases To Buy Right Now

Those who are buying a new 2020 iPhone SE should also consider getting a case to protect their handset. There are a variety of phone cases available online, and all of them are designed to protect the new device from potential damage.

Here’s a list of some of the best iPhone SE cases to buy right now.

Official Apple cases

Since the iPhone SE comes from Apple, buyers should also consider getting cases from the company itself. The Cupertino tech giant offers silicone and leather cases designed to protect the iPhone SE from damage. Buyers should note, however, some areas at the bottom might not be adequately protected. These cases are also more expensive compared to others.

Grip Cases

Looking for a case that will make it easier to hold the iPhone SE? Speck offers some ribbed cases that make it easier to grip the device with just one hand. They’re cheaper than Apple’s, and come in nice ribbed patterns and colors, too.

Thin Rugged Case

Want protection without the added bulk? Otterbox offers a slew of thin rugged cases designed to protect the iPhone SE without adding a lot of thickness to it. These cases have a hard, scratch-resistant shell and raised edge designed to receive the shock when the device hits the ground. It’s a bit pricey, but it will keep the device safe.

Transparent Case

Those who want to be able to see how the back fo the iPhone SE looks but want it to be protected by a case should opt for a transparent case like the one from SUPCASE. This case encloses the handset in a clear, transparent case that covers the back and the sides. Not only does it make the device look good while protecting it, it’s cheaper than the other cases in the list, too.

While there are many iPhone SE cases available in the market, some of them are better than others in some way – whether it be aesthetics, protection, and price tag. The choice to buy them, however, rests in the hands of those who actually buy the new iPhone SE.