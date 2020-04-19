‘Better Call Saul’ Season 5, Episode 10: Kim Gets Involved

Kim (Rhea Seehorn) will get more involved with Jimmy’s (Bob Odenkirk) business with the cartel in “Better Call Saul” Season 5, episode 10. A preview video shows her interacting with multiple people to get some answers while the civil war between the two factions of the cartel intensifies.

Jimmy will be called in to do another job for the cartel. A preview video of the next episode shows stacks of cash and Kim asking her husband if he is going to go through this once again after what he has been through.

The relationship between Kim and Jimmy has always been on the brink. In the next episode, she will meet Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian), who appears to be in pain after his previous encounter with Jimmy.

According to the official plot synopsis of the next episode, Kim and Jimmy will make a “sideways move” that will become dangerous. Lalo (Tony Dalton) was forced to cross the border after being released from prison, but he will still run things in “Better Call Saul” Season 5, episode 10.

Nacho (Michael Mando) has been wanting to get away from the cartel, but according to the plot synopsis he will get more deeply involved. Nacho will have to pay Lalo a visit in the next episode, and the preview video appears to show him getting a warning.

Meanwhile, Jimmy will be at his wit’s end in the next episode. He will try to get some answers from Mike (Jonathan Banks), but fail. A sneak peek scene shows the lawyer visiting Mike at his house for an angry confrontation.

While Jimmy has been sliding down a dark path, he has been dragging Kim along with him. In a recent interview that has been posted on the AMC blog, writer and director Thomas Schnauz pointed out that both the husband and wife have been influencing each other and they have been “moving to a darker side.”

“Better Call Saul” Season 5, episode 10 is titled “Something Unforgivable.” It will air on April 20 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC. The finale episode is expected to set the stage for the story in Season 6.