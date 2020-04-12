‘Better Call Saul’ Season 5, Episode 9: Jimmy Unhinged

After the arduous journey from across the border, Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) will come out alive to pay the bond money in “Better Call Saul” Season 5, episode 9. A preview video of the next episode has been released online that shows how the experience will leave the criminal lawyer unhinged.

What was supposed to be a simple pickup after a drive through the desert turned into a life and death situation for Jimmy and Mike (Jonathan Banks) in the previous episode. A preview video of episode 9 shows Jimmy walking into an office to pay the bail money for his client Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton).

The lady at the counter will not expect the lawyer, who is dressed in a casual t-shirt and shorts, to be carrying seven million in his bags. The full scene of him walking in with the cash has been released online. A team of people will have to get involved in order to count all the cash, and the prosecutors will also be called in, who will be shocked that their murder suspect will walk away and possibly never return.

According to the official plot synopsis of “Better Call Saul” Season 5, episode 9, Jimmy will be traumatized after the recent events. He will try and return to business as usual, but it will be a lot more challenging than he anticipated.

Jimmy’s encounter with the cartel may change him forever. The official blog of the TV series has shared how the character got into the current mess by taking small steps in the wrong direction all his life.

Meanwhile, Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) and Mike will make plans for the future. With Lalo seemingly out of the picture, they can prepare to complete their work on their underground facility to manufacture drugs. Gus has been under some pressure to start operations as quickly as possible.

“Better Call Saul” Season 5, episode 9 is titled “Bad Choice Road.” It will be released on April 13 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.