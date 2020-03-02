Better Call Saul season 5 streaming: How to watch Better Call Saul online

BETTER CALL SAUL season 5 will be airing on AMC tonight. Fans across the globe are keen to watch the series and here is everything you need to know about streaming it.

Fans of Better Call Saul were thrilled when the new series dropped on Netflix on Sunday, February 23. The series is a spin-off prequel to Breaking Bad which follows the story of lawyer Saul Goodman (played by Bob Odenkirk). The series shows how the former con-man came to coin his alias. Here is how you can watch it on Netflix and AMC.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 5 online The series is set in America and is hosted by the US streaming service AMC – which is also home to The Walking Dead. This means those in America will get to watch the series before anyone else in the world. A sneak peek is available to watch on AMC at the moment before the show starts at 10pm in the Eastern time zone and 9pm in the central time zone. The second episode will air on February 24 and then the remaining episodes will air weekly, from March 2 until April 20.

Fans in America will also be able to watch the new series via online service Sling TV – sadly this service is not available in the UK. Fans in the UK have had to wait for an extra day to see the new series, but the wait is finally over. Series five of the show lands on February 24, a day later than in the US. Again the episodes will be dropped on Netflix weekly, until the final episode on April 20.

The show, which is set about six years before the events of Breaking Bad, is only available to view via online streaming services at the moment. But fans have the convenience of being able to access Netflix via their TV, phone, laptop or tablet. Each episode is between 40 and 60 minutes long so they can be watched on the go, and there will be a total of 10 episodes in series five. Sadly as the show is exclusive to AMC it will not be able to watch on services like Hulu or HBO at this time.

Anyone interested in watching the series who does not have Netflix can sign up for a 30-day free trial. After this viewers can subscribe to the popular streaming platform from £7.99 per month, or $10.99. The platform also has an app which means episodes can be downloaded and watched on the go. Bob Odenkirk of Mr.Show with Bob and David fame will return as the star of the show as the lawyer who managed to get his license back.

The last series was set in 2003 and features a number of Breaking Bad cameos, including Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito). Series four also included flash-forwards to the times of Breaking Bad to see certain episodes from Saul’s perspective. This suggests we may be seeing more from the Breaking Bad show in this new series, seeing things through the eyes of Saul. The rise of Saul Goodman has grabbed the attention of viewers across the globe and they are excited to see the new series drop.