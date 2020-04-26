Beyoncé, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Donate $6 Million For Health Services Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Beyoncé and Jack Dorsey are committed to helping others amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD has partnered with the Twitter CEO’s #startsmall in donating $6 million in funding to mental health and personal wellness services as the country continues to fight the coronavirus outbreak, Variety first reported.

“Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD recognizes the immense mental and personal health burdens being placed on essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the organization’s official statement read.

“In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis,”

The initiative includes key national partnerships with UCLA and the National Alliance in Mental Illness (NAMI) to provide mental wellness services in Houston, New York, New Orleans and Detroit.

BeyGOOD has been supporting various organizations to help provide basic necessities like food, water, cleaning supplies and medicines. Among its recipients are United Memorial Center, Bread of Life, No Kid Hungry and Matthew 25, to name a few.

Dorsey has also partnered with Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation and donated $4.2 million to the Los Angeles Mayor’s Fund to help people who are suffering from domestic violence amid the pandemic. Each of them committed to giving $2.1 million.

Several celebrities have supported various charities to help those in need survive the quarantine period due to the coronavirus. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have volunteered to deliver hot meals in Los Angeles. They also donated $112,000 to Feeding Britain, a charity that helps families in need by providing them with food packages and meals.

“The Duke and Duchess were able to speak to the Archbishop recently, and were moved to hear all about the work Feeding Britain was doing to support people during Covid-19,” a spokesperson said.

“They have particularly fond memories of their visit to the citizens’ supermarket in Birkenhead, especially the generosity and compassion of everyone working there to help others. They are delighted to be able to ensure this money is donated to such a great cause.”