Big Bang Theory spin-off: Will Raj and his family appear in Young Sheldon?

THE BIG BANG THEORY prequel Young Sheldon follows the star of the show’s life as a child. Sheldon Cooper (played by Iain Armitage in the prequel) has flashbacks of his childhood featuring his old friends who are adults in The Big Bang Theory.

Some familiar faces have featured in the Young Sheldon series including Howard’s mother Mrs Wolowitz, a young Penny, Bernadette and Howard himself. One of Sheldon’s other friends in The Big Bang Theory is Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar). But does Raj feature in the prequel to the show?

Raj’s character is not listed as being featured in the show but plans for a series four of Young Sheldon are underway. There have been references to Raj in previous series of the show, with Rishabh Prabhat playing nine-year-old Raj in an episode last year. The newest series is expected to be released in September this year. The final episode of the last series aired on January 16.

The Big Bang Theory spin-off stars Zoe Perry (Mary Cooper), Lance Barber (George Cooper), Matt Hobby (Pastor Jeff), Raegan Revord (Missy), and Jim Parsons providing voiceover narration. Raj’s character is not listed as featuring in the cast for Young Sheldon. But it does not mean the child star will not have more flashbacks of his friend in the future. Expect major plotlines for the likes of Sheldon’s older brother, Georgie and Sheldon’s twin sister, Missy in the new series.

The families of Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg in Big Bang Theory) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki in Big Bang Theory) have featured in previous episodes of the show. Leonard, Penny (Kaley Cuoco in Big Bang Theory), Howard, Amy (Mayim Bialik in Big Bang Theory) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) have also featured in the series as young children. There is a possibility Raj and his family will make an appearance along the way. Sheldon will still, of course, be the central figure in the show.

Because of its popularity the remaining main characters are also expected to feature more prominently. Not much else has been revealed about a season four but hopefully a teaser will be released in late summer. The show is an American comedy television series on CBS created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro. The series begins with Sheldon Cooper at the age of nine, living with his family in east Texas.

Who is Raj Koothrappali? Raj’s character is actually based on a computer programmer the show’s co-creator, Bill Prady, knew from when he too was a programmer. In The Big Bang Theory he is an astrophysicist and Howard’s best friend. For the first six seasons he was known for having selective mutism and social anxiety, meaning he could not speak to women. Despite having his own apartment he spends most of his time with his friends.