Big PS5 price and release date news set to surprise PlayStation 4 gamers?

WILL the PS5 price and release date face last-minute changes in 2020?

According to some analysts, the release of the PS5 still faces the threat of disruptions this year, even as fans wait to find out the final price and launch date of the next PlayStation console. The Coronavirus continues to affect major events and the release of new products, and there are now those questioning whether Sony will be affected in the coming months. A lot depends on how long the Coronavirus is active and how badly it affects manufacturing in places like China. And now the first major piece of gaming hardware has been delayed, with Konami announcing that they will not be releasing the TurboGrafx-16 Mini retro console in March. “Regarding the PC Engine Core Grafx mini console and its peripheral accessories, the manufacturing and shipping facilities in China have encountered an unavoidable suspension due to the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak,” a message from Konami explains.

“As a result, the delivery of all PC Engine Core Grafx mini products, which was originally scheduled for March 19th, 2020, will be delayed until further notice. “We deeply apologize to our customers for the significant inconvenience, and we humbly ask for your understanding and patience while we keep our close attention on the situation. “We are investing all of our efforts to deliver the PC Engine Core Grafx mini as soon as possible, and will provide further details on the deliver timing once confirmed.” And this is the exact situation analysts say could affect the release and potential price of the PS5. While there are still many months until the launch of the new next-gen consoles, supply shortages and manufacturing delays now could cause a ripple effect. This could lead to a shortage of PlayStation consoles at launch, a change in price, or the potential to push back the PS5 release until 2021.

Sony has yet to announce the actual day the PS5 will be released and they have yet to reveal a final price. So that leaves a little wiggle-room for the company as we head into March and April. But while fans have been willing to wait up until this point, it’s hard to say how much more patience they will have. According to a report from Business Insider, the Jefferies Group believes a shutdown will affect the release date of the PS5 in 2020. This will depend on how long the disruption lasts, with the note adding: “The video game sector is currently manufacturing, or beginning to, a once-in-several-years’ product generation change for the 2020 holiday season. “If [company]shutdowns exceed a month or so, game schedules will be delayed. New consoles may likewise suffer supply issues from a prolonged disruption, ahead of their Fall 2020 planned launches.”