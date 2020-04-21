‘Big Time Rush’ Fans React To Their Virtual Reunion On Twitter

The boy band members behind “Big Time Rush” virtually reunited to share a message of positivity amid the coronavirus outbreak. Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Logan Maslow, and Carlos PenaVega shared a clip of their video call on their band’s Twitter account Monday morning.

“It’s been a little while since we all got together so we wanted to jump on this little virtual hangout and say hi and wish everybody well,” Maslow said.

A Message From Big Time Rush pic.twitter.com/3cba95mWlW

— Big Time Rush (@bigtimerush) April 20, 2020

The post spurred quite a reaction from the band’s fans and many felt the reunion couldn’t have come at a better time.

“God really said I’ve been taking too many L’s, here I’ll throw you a bone and give you Big Time Rush back [party emoji],” one user tweeted.

BIG TIME RUSH REALLY SAVED 2020 BY HAVING THAT VIRTUAL REUNION pic.twitter.com/pfhcoAQ3VI

— ‏ً (@rvddles) April 20, 2020

“big time rush trending has to be the best thing to happen in 2020,” someone else wrote.

“big time rush is going to save 2020,” another fan added.

Others were happy to see the group back together and speculated that it may lead to a physical reunion once the pandemic passes.

“BIG TIME RUSH REUNION ONCE QUARANTINE IS OVER??????? FINALLY SOMETHING TO LIVE FOR,” one fan tweeted.

Big Time Rush ended their first update in FIVE years with “See you guys soon” I’m pic.twitter.com/yJP2Sb5NfM

— yves ain’t laurent (@AjaMiller_) April 20, 2020

“a lot to look forward to at the end of this??? see you soon??? BIG TIME RUSH IS GOING TO SAVE 2020,” a fan page replied.

Furthermore, a number of fans brought up the possibility of a One Direction reunion, as well.

One fan tweeted, “one direction, big time rush may have a reunion wow this is crazy!”

“Big time rush and One Direction out here saving 2020,” someone else added.

Another user commented, “THE JONAS BROTHERS CAME BACK. BIG TIME RUSH ARE COMING BACK. THE HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL CAST REUNITED. ONE DIRECTION ARE REUNITING.” The post was accompanied by a picture of a woman crying.

“all i’m saying is if big time rush and one direction come back you’re never gonna hear me talk about kpop again…,” a supporter wrote.

At press time, the “Big Time Rush” reunion post had received over 67,000 retweets and 220,000 likes on Twitter.