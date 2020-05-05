Big U.S. banks to be temporarily locked out of small…

WASHINGTON, April 29 – The Small Business Administration on Wednesday said it would be temporarily closing its Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) assistance program for small businesses to all but the country’s smallest lenders, in a bid to give them fair access.

“To ensure access to the PPP loan program for the smallest lenders and their small business customers, starting at 4 p.m. today EDT through 11:59 p.m. EDT, SBA systems will only accept loans from lending institutions with asset sizes less than $1 billion dollars,” the agency said.

