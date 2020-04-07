‘Biggest Loser’ Trainer Erica Lugo Has ‘Zoom Wedding’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘Love Always Wins’

“Biggest Loser” trainer Erica Lugo announced her “Zoom wedding” with Danny McGeady.

On Sunday, Lugo took to Instagram and shared snaps of her big day with McGeady. The newlyweds were joined by their children. Lugo’s 9-year-old son, Connor, and McGeady’s 13-year-old son, Jack, and 9-year-old-daughter, Elise, were in attendance.

“Love always wins,” Lugo wrote. “Our big lavish dream wedding was cancelled due to #Covid19 and #FlatteningTheCurve . 4/4/20 was important to us and we wanted to keep this date as our wedding date. So. We kept it. We surprised our friends and family with a #ZoomWedding.”

Lugo thanked their wedding suppliers. She also mentioned that they ate s’more with the kids around the bonfire. The couple is planning to have a large reception later this year, but the bride had some realizations about what matters most when it comes to such events.

“Perfect wedding. ultimately love doesn’t need big venues, fancy menus and big crowds. Our love is what mattered the most today. (Yes, big party still planned because it’s been paid for! 12/20/20),” she added.

Last month, Lugo announced her and McGeady’s decision to delay their wedding due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, she told her followers that there was a possibility that they would still get married on April 4 legally, but their planned big celebration won’t be happening.

In another post, Lugo said that they decided to delay their special day because they wanted the coronavirus “curve to flatten.” She also reminded everyone that it was not about them but everyone in the country.

Lugo had cancer, but she has since recovered. She explained that she had higher chances of recovery when she gets sick. However, having over a hundred wedding guests would put their grandparents and someone who had surgery or still getting over from an illness at risk. They also didn’t want to put their parents and elderly neighbors in a difficult position.

Lugo used to weigh over 320 lbs. She shared on her website that she decided to shed the extra weight to be an active mom to her son. She also wanted to be the “woman I felt on the inside.” She loves fashion but at the time couldn’t even fit into a muumuu dress.