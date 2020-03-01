Bildu deputy warns on Twitter where there are police controls

The deputy of EhBildu Jon Iñarritu has posted on his twitter account the location of a police control on the border of La Junquera, in Catalonia, direction France, with the expression of “how strange”.

When referring to the French town of Perpignan, where the former president of the Generalitat has held a rally, he seemed to relate control to that political act.

The Security Forces continuously ask for citizen collaboration and recommends that the situation of police controls not be notified through social networks.

Thats weird! The @police has installed a “random control” at the toll of La Jonquera Perpinyá direction that is causing great retention. pic.twitter.com/NVsgqBAeQj – Jon Inarritu (@JonInarritu) February 29, 2020

Criminals of all kinds can be surprised thanks to that work, but if they are knowledgeable about what happens they will avoid going through the designated places.

Iñarritu recently attacked Police and Civil Guard agents in an intervention at the Congress of Deputies. The parliamentarian of Vox Macarena Olona came out in her defense and recommended that she “wash her mouth”. He accused him of “seriously missing” the truth and reminded him that ETA “was defeated police and judicially”, thanks to the work of agents such as those he had attacked.