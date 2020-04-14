Bill Clinton Net Worth: Hillary’s Husband Is One Of The Richest US Presidents Ever

Bill Clinton’s net worth is around $120 million, making him one of the richest U.S. presidents ever. How did he build his fortune?

Clinton actually started making it big after leaving the office with a tarnished legacy. His name will forever be associated with the scandal that rocked his administration that ultimately led to his impeachment. However, he went on to become a motivational speaker and a best-selling author after that ordeal.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 42nd president of the U.S. was actually broke when he left the White House due to court expenditures and settlements. This would not deter Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary in pursuing other interests, mainly speaking engagements and writing books. In fact, when the former president was writing his book entitled “My Life,” he received the biggest ever book advance, which was $15 million.

The move was practically a gamble since the publisher was banking on the success of the material that had not yet been released at that time. Fortunately, the autobiography became a bestseller and has sold more than 2 million copies worldwide. All in all, the former first couple gets $250 million to $300 million from consultations, public speaking and book royalties alone.

Born William Jefferson Blythe III, Bill Clinton had his name changed at 15 years old, taking the surname of his stepdad Roger Clinton Sr. Bill and Hillary got married in 1975 and they welcomed a daughter named Chelsea.

As per VOA News, Clinton ranked 10th on the list of wealthiest U.S. presidents of all time. This is quite an achievement in itself. The first on the list is Donald Trump with an estimated net worth of $3.1 billion, followed by John F. Kennedy, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Theodore Roosevelt to round up the top five.

Hillary Clinton ran for presidency in the 2016 elections against Donald Trump. However, like her husband, the former first lady’s fortunes increased outside politics. She received $14 million as a book advance for a book she wrote entitled “Hard Choices.”

Aside from making money outside politics, the Clintons are busy with philanthropic activities. Forbes reported that The Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation’s Clinton Global Initiative is trying to eradicate HIV and AIDS.

The 73-year-old statesman once ranked 64th on Forbes’s list of Powerful People in 2015. Although he has been away from the limelight for quite some time now, Bill still proves that he can contribute to society despite no longer being part of the government.