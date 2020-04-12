Bill Murray Shares How John Prine Saved Him From ‘Deep Depression’

Following the death of musician John Prine from COVID-19, actor and comedian Bill Murray shared how Prine helped him in the past. At the time, he was struggling with a “severe bout of depression,” music from the artist helped him pull through.

According to Fox News, Murray shared how he had been hurt in the past because of a comment from Hunter S. Thompson. The author said something about Murray relying too much on Prine for the material.

Murray shared how he was feeling bad when he found a record by the musician. He played the 26-track CD until he got to the track “Linda Goes to Mars.” Murray said that he thought it was “kind of funny” how the track made him feel better. He shared how he felt he had touched the bottom before hearing the track, and the music helped him recover from his severe depression.

Prine, a two-time cancer survivor, became a positive influence in Murray’s life because of that. He also shared how the musician’s last record was “really a treasure.”

Meanwhile, the musician’s wife and manager, Fiona Whelan Prine, finally issued a statement after the musician’s death. According to CMU, she urged everyone to take the dangers of COVID-19 seriously. Prine was under intensive care and treatment for the virus prior to his death.

Fiona shared how the virus ravaged John. She said that “in spite of the incredible skill and care” of the medical team who treated him at the Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, there was no more way to help John. She continued that she spent the last few hours seated beside her husband right before he passed away.

Prine had his lung removed because of his previous bout with cancer. He continued to make music despite his disability and was still active in the music industry. He had a few shows scheduled in May and, right after that, was in talks to do a summer tour before he contracted the virus.

Some famous songs in Prine’s discography include “Paradise,” “Hello in There” and “Sam Stone”.