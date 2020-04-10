Billie Eilish Opens Up About Self-Isolation: ‘I Like Being Alone’

The whole world is suffering the wrath of the novel coronavirus that started in Wuhan, China. Since then, most of the countries have announced lockdowns and urged the people to stay inside their homes until the situation gets better. A lot of celebrities have also been self-quarantining and sharing their experiences while in lockdown.

One of the artists who is absolutely loving the lockdown is none other than Billie Eilish. Eilish is having no problems at all in observing social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.

Making an appearance in the “Telekom Electronic Beats” podcast, the 18-year-old artist revealed that she is really happy to stay at home with her parents because she loves to be alone and enjoys her own company. However, the “Bad Guy” hitmaker also insisted that she does miss her friends.

“I have been really enjoying being alone. I feel like everybody on the Internet has been on FaceTime all day long with their friends. I love my friends, I cannot wait to see them, I do miss them a lot, but at the same time, I am good. I am good being alone. I like being alone,” Eilish said

The news comes a few weeks after the Grammy award-winning singer blasted young people for not taking the pandemic seriously. The acclaimed musician criticized people for such “irresponsible” behavior and urged them to stay indoors so that the disease could be stopped from spreading.

Later in the interview, the singer noted that people are really eager to go out and have fun with their pals. She also believes that they will be thanking God once the pandemic ends, but the gratitude will go away when life returns to normal.

“As soon as we can see people again and go out, we are going to be so happy and grateful. And in about three days, we are all going to take it for granted again,” Eilish said.

More than 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported globally. The world has witnessed over 82,000 deaths in the last three months. The U.S. has become the first nation to register more than 400,000 cases of COVID-19, with New York recording over 140,000 positive cases.

France, Italy, and Germany have 100,000+ cases in their respective regions.

On the other hand, 302,150 people have also recovered from the illness.