Bindi Irwin, Chandler Powell’s Wedding Special Irked Australians: ‘Why Do We Have To Wait’

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s wedding special made Australians furious.

On Saturday, Powell shared the dates when his wedding special will air in different countries on Instagram. He also thanked their friends from the U.S. for tuning in.

“Crikey! Thank you to our USA friends for tuning in to our wedding special on @animalplanet! Here are more dates that Animal Planet will be showing it around the world. We will share more air dates as we find out!” Powell wrote.

Based on Powell’s post, the special is already available in the U.S. It will air in the U.K. and Ireland on May 3, in Taiwan on May 23, in South Korea on July 3, and in Australia on July 18. The special will also be available in Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macao, Mongolia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam on May 18.

Irwin and Powell exchanged “I dos” at the Australia Zoo on March 25, Daily Mail reported. Thus, many are irked why Australians have to wait the longest to watch it.

“Why so late on Australia? Shouldn’t this be their equivalent of the royal wedding?” one commented.

“Why do we have to wait till July 18th,” another added.

“Super sad that Australia are 3 months behind USA. Would have absolutely loved to see it now,” another netizen opined.

Several fans from Australia were very sad that they couldn’t watch Irwin and Powell’s wedding special until July. Meanwhile, many also asked when the special will be available in Canada because they also want to watch it. Despite the fury from Australians, those who watched it has nothing but praises for the couple especially on how they handled the paparazzi.

“I can’t believe the paparazzi messed up the plans, but so proud of all of you for not freaking out, staying calm & changing things on the fly. So happy for you both!” one commented.

In the “Crickey! It’s the Irwins: Bindi’s Wedding” special, Irwin shared that the paparazzi ruined their wedding day. She noted how their presence ruined the outdoor venue that they could not push through the ceremony without all of their animals for their health and safety.

“But you know what? Paparazzi wasn’t going to stop us now. … World crisis, paparazzi, change of date, but it’s happening. We are getting married, people,” Irwin said.