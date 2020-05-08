Biosecurity expert helping NRL comeback says stadium crowds will return in time for State of Origin

A biosecurity expert has said a graded approach to NRL crowds could see stadiums packed with up to 20,000 fans before the end of the year.

Associate professor David Heslop helped model the reduced 20-round NRL season after the competition was last week granted permission to kick off again on May 28.

Mr Heslop told The Daily Telegraph if COVID-19 figures continued to trend the way they are now then he could reasonably expect large crowds by the end of 2020.

He said the NRL would return to empty stadiums but a scattered approach to crowd numbers seemed the most likely scenario in the coming months.

But he believes by the time the Grand Final, scheduled for October 25, and the State of Origin series, scheduled for November, come around large crowds could be in attendance.

‘Based on current pathways, and barring any changes in the meantime, this would likely be sometime in the second half of this year,’ Mr Heslop said.

He said it was more likely spectators would be slowly reintroduced to the live game while also being encouraged to adhere to social distancing rules.

‘Beyond complying with the mandatory mass gathering restrictions in force, venues are able to employ other methods to ensure appropriate social distancing,’ Mr Heslop said.

‘These include controlling the density and spacing of seated spectators, plus managing the movement of spectators at entries, exits and other areas where people might group.’

Training recommences for all clubs on Monday and stringent biosecurity measures, known as Project Apollo Protocols, will be introduced.

Australian Rugby League Commission Chair Peter V’landys said it was safer now to resume the competition than it has been since the pandemic started.

‘The daily infection rate in NSW was 25.79% when the last game was played. It has been now less than 1% in NSW for the last 18 days and is continuing to drop,’ he said.

‘Our players will be safer under our protocols than they would be as regular members of the community.’

On May 1 Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk granted the NRL permission to play games in the state.

Mr V’landys welcomed the announcement and said the NRL wouldn’t let Queensland down.

‘The Queensland government has done a great job containing the virus and we won’t let them down,’ he said.

Mr V’landys said he’d provided the premier assurances the players would adhere to the game’s stringent biosecurity protocols.

‘We are implementing the toughest of health and safety protocols for our players and staff to protect their health, and that of the community,’ he said.

‘I have stressed the importance of this with our players and staff and they understand that for the future of our game, they will be expected to adhere to higher standards than the general public.

‘We will not let the Premier, or Queensland, down.’