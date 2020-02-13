Birds of Prey: Did YOU spot that Suicide Squad character cameo? HUGE hint for next sequel

BIRDS OF PREY featured a Suicide Squad character cameo in Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn movie.

Today Suicide Squad spin-off Birds of Prey finally hits cinemas. The DC Comics movie stars Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, who has just broken up with Jared Leto’s Joker. However, none of the Suicide Squad team members featured in Birds of Prey – or did they?

Well, it turns out there’s a brief Suicide Squad cameo in Birds of Prey’s police station scene. After Quinn has wreaked havoc on the cops, she spots a WANTED poster and says how she knows that guy. It’s a police photo for none other than Jai Courtney’s Captain Boomerang, a nemesis of The Flash. The pink unicorn loving Aussie was last seen being imprisoned again at the end of Suicide Squad.

Boomerang was the only member of the anti-hero team who was furious for being put back in his cell. But now this Birds of Prey cameo Easter Egg reveals the baddie has, in fact, escaped the clutches of the law once again. But this isn’t the last we’ve seen of him, as Courtney’s Boomerang is back for The Suicide Squad in 2021. The James Gunn-directed movie will also see Robbie reprise her Harley Quinn.

The future of the DC Extended Universe has been somewhat confused following Justice League’s flop. Nevertheless, both Wonder Woman and Aquaman’s solo movie were warmly received by critics and the box office alike and both are getting sequels. Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 arrives in June, while Aquaman 2 is a way away arriving Christmas 2022. Additionally, The Rock’s Black Adam hits cinemas in December 2021, while Shazam 2 hits cinemas in April 2022 and a Flash solo movie will arrive that summer.

As for Batman, he’s been rebooted in a separate universe with Robert Pattinson replacing Ben Affleck. Matt Reeves is directing a film about a younger Caped Crusader that isn’t connected to Birds of Prey or Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker movie. The stripped-back film follows Batman’s detective roots and features a number of villains. Paul Dano plays The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz is Catwoman and Colin Farrell is The Penguin.