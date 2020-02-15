Birds of Prey star reveals Ewan McGregor’s set PANIC and what Margot Robbie is really like

BIRDS OF PREY star Greice Santo has revealed exclusively to Express.co.uk of Ewan McGregor’s getting to set panic and what Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie is really like.

Suicide Squad spin-off Birds of Prey hits cinemas today and sees the return of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn after her break up with The Joker. The DC Comics movie introduces a host of characters from the comics including Batman villain Black Mask. The Gotham City crime boss is played by Ewan McGregor, who had a bit of a panic getting to set, according to his co-star Greice Santo.

The Brazilian actress, model and singer plays Scantily Clad Crystal in a club scene with McGregor and exclusively told Express.co.uk how McGregor had a bit of a panic before getting to set that day. Santo said: “I asked him if he got a good night’s sleep and he told me, ‘Not really!’, because he kept waking up out of fear of being late. “Although he set his alarm for a certain time, he kept waking up in the middle of the night and checking and checking and checking, over and over. “All to make sure he was one time.”

The 27-year-old Jane the Virgin actress added: “I also kept waking up in the middle of the night!” It turns out McGregor isn’t the only A-lister who has kept their humility in check. Santo revealed Tom Cruise himself recently told her: “One of the most important things an actor can do is be on time. Be prepared and be on time.” As for Birds of Prey’s lead Margot Robbie, she said the Harley Quinn star was “very classy” on set.

Santo, who next appears opposite LeBron James in Space Jam 2, added: “Before she got on set she introduced herself to all of the cast. It was very sweet.” Unlike Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey has received great reviews, with 86 per cent positive on Rotten Tomatoes. Harley Quinn’s next outing will be James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad in 2021. The sequel will also see the return of a Suicide Squad character who cameoed in Birds of Prey.

During Birds of Prey’s police station scene, Quinn walks past a WANTED poster. Glancing at it, she realises that it’s a police photo for none other than Jai Courtney’s Captain Boomerang, a nemesis of The Flash. The pink unicorn loving Aussie was last seen being imprisoned again at the end of Suicide Squad. Boomerang was the only member of the anti-hero team who was furious for being put back in his cell.