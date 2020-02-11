Birds of Prey UK release date: When is Birds of Prey coming out in the UK?

BIRDS OF PREY is Margot Robbie’s new anti-superhero movie – but when will fans in the UK get the chance to see it?

When is Birds of Prey out in the UK?

Birds of Prey will see Margot Robbie taking on the lead in the DCEU movie, as she reprises her role as Harley Quinn. Her character first appeared in Suicide Squad opposite Jared Leto’s Joker and Will Smith’s Deadshot, but now she will be supported by a band of fierce women. But when will the movie be released in the UK for fans to enjoy?

When is Birds of Prey out in the UK? Birds of Prey, also known as Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, is out in the UK much sooner than one might think. The movie premiered in Mexico City on January 25, before it had its European premiere in Madrid on February 2. Many countries across the world will get the chance to see the movie before the UK, with France, South Korea, Australia and Germany among them. Downton Abbey film: Cast reveal what Mr Carson and Mrs Hughes REALLY do in bed

However, for most countries, which include the USA, Ireland and the UK, Birds of Prey will be released on Friday, February 7. This means the time for the movie to get to the big screen is pretty small, and fans can already start booking their tickets for Friday’s showings. While this movie is hotly anticipated among fans, it turns out Hollywood execs weren’t too keen at first, and it took a while for Birds of Prey to finally impress the studio heads enough to be made. The first DC Comics movie which saw Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Suicide Squad, did not really hit the mark for fans, but nevertheless, Robbie was desperate to make another film starring her character. Star Wars: More tragic news for young Anakin star Jake Lloyd – Mother releases statement

But even her major star power and Oscar-nominated roles were not enough to get this film made, and she had to work very hard to get it done. Speaking to journalists at a roundtable in the USA, Robbie said she envisioned the project more than five years ago but there were a huge number of bumps on the road to getting the movie made. After admitting how quick turnaround movies will still take minimum three years, she said: “But this one, it took a little longer, it was a tall order. “It was before anyone had done an R-rated comic book film. I was saying, ‘I want to do an R-rated film.’ “It was before Wonder Woman and I was saying, ‘I want a female-led action film’ – you know, those things weren’t being done yet.

“I think they wanted to make sure that if they’re going to take a risk like that, that it was going to be done correctly. “So we spent a lot of time developing the script and making everyone feel confident in the material. Then once everyone was on board, some other things started coming out to help them feel like, ‘Oh yeah, this could work.’ “After that it started to move really fast, but in the initial stages I think what I was pitching sounded crazy.” It turns out the real reason this movie was made was, well, Robbie herself, as she came up with the premise, pitched it, and pursued it for a long while to force the film’s release. Robbie is a producer on the film, directed by Cathy Yan, and was instrumental in the film going into development.

It was also reported there were other ideas for the movie knocking around the Warner Bros studio, however it was Robbie’s which made it to the big screen eventually, and this was the only one where she was directly involved in its development. In 2018, Collider reported how Robbie had spent three years working on Birds of Prey and continually presented it to Warner Bros, and by April of that year, Warner Bros had given it the green light and felt it was at the point where it could be made. Robbie will produce the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment company, as well as Warner Bros working alongside.

When is Birds of Prey out in the UK?