Birthday like Beckham! An £850,000 diamond ring – how to splurge when your family is worth £320m

26 SHARES Share Tweet

Blinging, rare, money-can’t-buy or just a shade bonkers — if you want to Birthday Like Beckham a little imagination is required.

This family — former footballer David, fashion boss Victoria and their children Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, eight — jointly worth an estimated £320million, like to celebrate each other’s milestones in style.

On Saturday, David got a vintage arcade machine worth around £3,500 for his 45th birthday.

But then, when you are buying presents for the man, woman or child who has everything, you need to push the boat out.

For instance, Harper has, in the past, been given a Damien Hirst painting worth about £600,000.

Victoria, who recently turned 46, has been on a trip to Paris by Lear jet, while eldest son Brooklyn turned 21 earlier this year in style with a £100,000 party.

Here, ALISON BOSHOFF looks back at big spending on big days.

2020: The couple spent big on a bash for son Brooklyn’s 21st, hiring Peregrine Armstrong-Jones, who organised the weddings of Princess Eugenie and Peter Phillips.

The party apparently cost £100,000 and featured sandwiches filled with Wagyu beef — the incredibly rich and expensive delicacy favoured by the rich and famous — at £140 each, and a set from the Brit-winning singer Stormzy.

2012: David described this signed Magic Johnson basketball shirt, worth around £500, as the ‘best birthday present ever’.

He’s a fan of Johnson — the LA Lakers legend — and has been often spotted watching the Lakers with his children, who sometimes dress in the team shirts.

In 2011, he went to see the Lakers play on his birthday and sat court side with his chef pal, Gordon Ramsay.

2008: Who would pay £10,000 for a gold laptop?

Well, someone decided it was just what David needed around the time of his 33rd birthday when it emerged he was the proud recipient of this blingiest of merchandise.

In embarrassing messages, later leaked, David proudly emailed his PR Simon Oliveira with an image of the gift.

The PR replied: ‘Nice, will keep that off social media as the idiots will say we’re being showy.’ Perish the thought!

2016: Son Brooklyn (right) got the keys to a brand new Mercedes C-class, worth £33,350, for his 17th birthday and had driving lessons from Dad on the big day. David wrote: ‘The face of a dad that’s almost 41 being driven around by his little boy (not so little).’

The car has a top speed of 140mph. Heaven knows what it cost to insure.

2017: Dad David is inked from neck to ankle — so on his 18th birthday, his son Brooklyn visited tattoo artist Mark Mahoney at the Shamrock Social Club on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.

He had a large design of a Native American head on his arm, costing about £500.

Later, the aspiring photographer, who dropped out of college, wrote: ‘Thank you so much Mark x just like dads.’

By another photo he wrote: ‘Honoured to have my first tattoo done by dads friend Mark Mahoney.’

2017: Harper spent her sixth birthday having tea at Buckingham Palace, at the invitation of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Princess Eugenie joined the group but there was criticism from designer Stella McCartney after her daughter Reiley, who was there, was in photos posted by David on social media.

2018: No prizes for guessing which fashionably thin family member was given this all-fruit birthday cake —without the carbs or calories — for her 44th birthday in 2018.

2015: Victoria pulled out all the stops with a mini-break in Marrakech, Morocco, to mark David’s 40th in 2015.

Family on both sides attended, as did pals including actress Eva Longoria and two Spice Girls —Mel C and Emma Bunton.

Festivities at the five-star resort were said to have cost £50,000. There were camel rides during the day, illusionist David Blaine performed at the evening party — and it created oh-so-many photo opportunities on social media.

2004: Victoria has been trading up ever since David presented her with a £65,000 diamond engagement ring — and for her 30th she received yet another almighty bauble, a pink diamond worth nearly £850,000. Luckily she has ten fingers …

2012: The Beckhams added to their family with daughter Harper in July 2011. But what to buy a greatly doted-on one-year-old?

She was gifted a 4ft by 5ft Damien Hirst heart-shaped picture, which is pink and covered in butterflies and apparently was destined to be hung in her bedroom.

It cost a cool £600,000, so let’s hope no sticky fingers ever came near it.

2018: How do you top a birthday at Buckingham Palace?

Well, Harper’s heart’s desire for her seventh birthday was a pony.

Costing about £7,000, it is stabled at the family’s Cotswolds home.

A source said: ‘David and Victoria bought her some riding lessons and now she’s horse-mad. But they impressed upon her that it’s important she cares for it herself and gets stuck into the mucking out.’

2001: Famed for his crosses on the pitch, David was given Theo Fennell diamond cross-shaped earrings for his 26th birthday from Victoria and Brooklyn.

2018: David was given a £4,500 Louis Vuitton wine carrier — a small suitcase for two wine glasses and a bottle of wine — by Harper.

It came with a key fob inscribed: ‘Daddy’s Wine Cellar, Love Harper!’ which is very generous indeed for a seven-year-old.

2008: The Beckhams had made the great leap West, settling in Los Angeles and making a fresh start with new friends including Tom Cruise and Eva Longoria.

That spring, David apparently arranged a weekend in the Napa Valley and announced he was gifting Posh a stake in a winery for her 34th, though it’s not clear if he ever made good on the promise.

Maybe Victoria decided she preferred drinking wine to growing it — she and David often post pictures of themselves quaffing prize vintages.