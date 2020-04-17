Blackpink Releases Coachella 2019 Performance Videos On Youtube [WATCH]

No Coachella 2020? No problem! Blackpink recently dropped a video of some of their performances from their 2019 music festival appearance. Fans can sing along and dance at home to some well-loved full performance versions of “BOOMBAYAH” and “Kill This Love.”

Revisiting their 2019 performance, the K-pop girl group sealed their career when they appeared on stage at the Coachella music festival held in Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Check out or, for those who had seen ot live, rewatch the girl group’s performances below as they set the stage ablaze with their choreography and flawless chemistry alongside a live band.

Blackpink is a South Korean girl group under YG Entertainment. The group consists four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. The girl group released their first single album, “Square One,” back in 2016, featuring their first no. 1 hit on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart, “Boombayah,” as well as “Whistle,” also their first no. 1 hit in South Korea.

The K-pop girl group was acclaimed as the New Artist of the Year at the 31st Golden Disc Awards and the 26th Seoul music Awards for their immediate success in the commercial music industry. Blackpink is also the highest-charting female K-pop act as of 2019.

Their world-renowned hit “Kill This Love,” peaks at no. 41 on Billboard Hot 100 and at no. 24 on Billboard 200. Blackpink is also the first K-pop girl group to top the Billboard’s Emerging Artist chart.

Blackpink’s first debut in the festival definitely made history, becoming the very first K-pop girl group to ever perform at Coachella.

Korean hip-hop group Epik High also appeared in the 2016 Coachella, being the first major K-pop group to ever participate. The appearance then solidified the opportunity for more K-pop groups to play in the Indio, California-based music festival. Bigbang has been hinted to be included in the line-up, becoming the very first K-pop boy band to perform in the festival, later this year.

Coachella 2020 has currently been rescheduled for Oct. 9 to 18 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.