Blackpink’s Lisa Shares Sexy Dance Cover Of ‘Mushroom Chocolate’ [WATCH]

Blackpink’s Lisa has recently gifted fans with her new dance cover.

The member of one of the biggest South Korean girl groups released a dance performance video of her own take on R&B singers Quin and 6LACK’s “Mushroom Chocolate” on Monday (April 20). Lisa shared the video on her personal YouTube channel, wowing netizens with her sultry performance.

Filmed by Anthony King, Lisa’s dance cover was choreographed by Cheshir Ha, who also coached the Blackpink member for her previous dances to Rosalia’s “Malamente” and more. Watch below as Lisa showcases her gracefully exquisite dance moves, giving the choreography an effortless and sensual twist.

Lalisa or Pranpriya Manoban, better known by her mononym Lisa, is Blackpink’s main dancer. Her roots trace back to Bangkok, Thailand, but she is currently based in South Korea. She is the only child of her Thai mother and Swiss stepfather. Among the other three, Lisa is the youngest member of their K-pop girl group. She was also in a dance crew at a very young age before she exposed her talent in an audition to be a K-pop idol trainee, Times reported.

Besides Thai, the Blackpink member is known to be multilingual and can speak Korean, which she was only able to pick up when she moved to South Korea in 2011. She is also fluent in Japanese and English and can speak basic Chinese.

According to Times, Lisa’s charismatic dance moves and sharp body movement is often the subject of Blackpink’s viral videos. But besides this recognized talent, the Thai-born member of the girl group is also savvy in rapping and singing.

Blackpink’s sudden rise to cosmic fame skyrocketed when they first debuted in 2016 with their single album, “Square One.” The K-pop girl group is under YG Entertainment, South Korea’s major company that has been holding other powerhouse groups like Bigbang and 2NE1 for almost seven years. Blackpink eventually shot up to popularity upon releasing their song hit, “Boombayah,” which garnered no. 1 on Billboard’s World Digital Songs chart.

Last week, the South Korean girl group also made headlines by releasing a throwback video of their full performance in the 2019 Coachella music festival. Blackpink is the very first K-pop girl group to ever perform at the celebrated California music festival.