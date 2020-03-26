Blake Shelton: Country Singer Pays Tribute To ‘The Legend’ Kenny Rogers

Blake Shelton expressed his respect for Kenny Rogers following the report of his death on Mar. 20.

Shelton, 43, took to social media and spoke about how “The Gambler” singer made an impact to his life as an artist and a man. He described Rogers as someone who’s always kind and fun to be around.

Don Schlitz, a Nashville songwriter, wrote “The Gambler” in Aug. 1976, according to Song Facts. At that time, he was only 23 years old. Versions of the song was sang by different artist, but it was Rogers’ rendition which reportedly made it popular. It was dubbed as number 1 Country hit. Moreover, it found a way to make to Hot 100 during the time when country songs unusually crossed over.

As Rogers made huge impacts on the lives of many artists, “The Gambler,” meanwhile, reportedly made an impact on himself —as well as Schlitz’s. The song reportedly gave him the title track to his top-selling album, while Schlitz’s quit his night job and became a full-time songwriter.

Back in 2006, Shelton, along with other country singers like Trisha Yearwood, Hank Williams, Jr., Trace Adkins and Josh Turner, paid tribute to the country music artists during Cracker Barrel Country Songs of the Year Concert . The likes of George Jones, John Denver, Vince Gill, Merle Haggard and Kenny Rogers were honored because they were the ones who “paved the way” for country singers of the new generation.

Shelton sang his own version of Rogers’ “The Gambler,” Country Rebel reported. This was Shelton’s tribute to the music icon who’s shared his talent to the music industry for the last six decades.

While the world is suffering from the effects of the current global health crisis, a sad news was brought about when Keith Hagan, Rogers’ publicist confirmed to the news outlet, CNN, that the music icon died at the age of 81.

On March 21, an announcement was made through the artist’s official Twitter account that Rogers died at 10:25 PM of March 20. It was stated on the announcement that Rogers died peacefully at home from natural causes, and that he was under the care of hospice and surrounded by family.

Rogers —the man, the legend. For over six decades, he shared his talent to world and touched the lives of not only thousands but millions of people. The music industry didn’t just lose a singer, it lost someone whose talent is so rare and valuable.

Rogers will be deeply missed. May his soul rest in peace.