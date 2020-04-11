Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Perform ’Nobody But You’ Together For ‘ACM Presents: Our Country’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani performed “Nobody But You” for the ACM special.

Shelton and Stefani are quarantining together amid the pandemic. The celebrity couple’s sweetness was undeniable when the duo performed their song “Nobody But You” for the “ACM Presents: Our Country” special on Sunday night, Entertainment Tonight first reported.

Their duet performance was filmed in Oklahoma by the “No Doubt” vocalist’s brother.

“We happen to be in Oklahoma, hiding away from everybody, doing what we’re supposed to do. And, we’re also doing what I think everybody else must be doing, which is… drinking all day,” Shelton, 43, said.

His girlfriend denied it and jokingly said, “Not me! What are you talking about?” as she laughed and put down her wine glass.

“We planned to perform at the ACM Awards tonight, and clearly that’s not happening. We wanted to sing this song there, but we’re here. Let’s do it here. You want to?” Shelton said.

“Mm-hmm” Stefani replied.

Shelton sparked proposal rumors when he released his single “Nobody But You” featuring his girlfriend. Several felt that the song reflects their relationship.

“Fully Loaded may be your best yet! Nobody But You sounds like a proposal Love love it!!!” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Several praised the song and called it “beautiful.” Many also complimented their voices together. The song convinced many that it was indicative of Shelton’s upcoming proposal due to its lyrics.

“Don’t have to leave this town to see the world / ‘Cause there’s something that I gotta do / I don’t wanna look back in thirty years and wonder who you’re married to,” part of the lyrics states.

“I don’t wanna live without you / I don’t wanna even breathe / I don’t wanna dream about you / Wanna wake up with you next to me,” the chorus reaffirms.

Despite Shelton and Stefani’s sweetness, there were speculations that their relationship was on the rocks. Earlier this year, there were rumors claiming that they already split. The couple debunked the false reports when they packed on the PDA on stage during Stefani’s concert in Las Vegas when she straddled her boyfriend after he made a surprised appearance at the event.