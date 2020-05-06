Body found in water on NSW South Coast

Police are piecing together the final movements of a man found lying face down in a waterway on the NSW South Coast.

The body was found in the St Georges Basin on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old man, who was staying with relatives in the area, is described as Caucasian, 170cm tall with short brown hair.

He was found wearing dark pants, blue shoes and a black long sleeve shirt with circular symbols on the front and rear shoulder.

A crime scene was established but police have not yet said whether they are treating the death as suspicious.