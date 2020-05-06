 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Body found in water on NSW South Coast

By Denis Bedoya on May 6, 2020

Police are piecing together the final movements of a man found lying face down in a waterway on the NSW South Coast.

The body was found in the St Georges Basin on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old man, who was staying with relatives in the area, is described as Caucasian, 170cm tall with short brown hair.

He was found wearing dark pants, blue shoes and a black long sleeve shirt with circular symbols on the front and rear shoulder.

A crime scene was established but police have not yet said whether they are treating the death as suspicious.

Published in News Summary

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from News SummaryMore posts in News Summary »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *