Body of woman in her 50s discovered at house in Dublin

The body of the woman was discovered in unexplained circumstances at a house in the Killiney area of south county Dublin earlier today.
The house is currently preserved. The course of the investigation will be determined by a post-mortem which is scheduled to take place tomorrow.
Investigations are ongoing.
