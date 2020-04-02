Body of woman in her 50s discovered at house in Dublin

The woman’s body was discovered in unexplained circumstances at a house in the Killiney area earlier today.

GARDAI IN DUBLIN are investigating after the body of a woman in her 50s was discovered at a house today. 

The body of the woman was discovered in unexplained circumstances at a house in the Killiney area of south county Dublin earlier today.

The house is currently preserved. The course of the investigation will be determined by a post-mortem which is scheduled to take place tomorrow.

Investigations are ongoing. 

